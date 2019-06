- DeKalb County Police are trying to figure out who shot a man that stumbled into the Tucker Precinct Wednesday afternoon.

A lady sitting inside the lobby said the man walked in around 3:37 p.m. and asked her for assistance.

"He said ma'am I need help, I've been shot," DeKalb County resident Mary Phillips told FOX 5's Aungelique Proctor.

Officers called 911 and started rendering aide.

The man, who has not been identified told Phillips and police he was shot at Northlake Mall, but police said they do not believe his story.

Investigators are now trying to figure out where the shooting actually happened.

The man was shot in the shoulder. He was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital. He is expected to survive his injury.

His name has not been released.