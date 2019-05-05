< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser.   <!-- REGULAR STORY --> h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-415174629-405044656"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/05/GrandRapids_DerrellBrown_050519_1557057180491_7219950_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/05/GrandRapids_DerrellBrown_050519_1557057180491_7219950_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/05/GrandRapids_DerrellBrown_050519_1557057180491_7219950_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/05/GrandRapids_DerrellBrown_050519_1557057180491_7219950_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/05/GrandRapids_DerrellBrown_050519_1557057180491_7219950_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-415174629-405044656" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/05/GrandRapids_DerrellBrown_050519_1557057180491_7219950_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/05/GrandRapids_DerrellBrown_050519_1557057180491_7219950_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/05/GrandRapids_DerrellBrown_050519_1557057180491_7219950_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/05/GrandRapids_DerrellBrown_050519_1557057180491_7219950_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/05/GrandRapids_DerrellBrown_050519_1557057180491_7219950_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news/police-person-of-interest-in-michigan-double-murder-could-be-in-atlanta">FOX 5 News </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 27 2019 10:18PM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-415174629" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>ATLANTA (FOX 5 Atlanta)</strong> - Police are offering a $2,500 reward in hopes of finding a person of interest in a double murder.</p><p>Michigan investigators said 45-year-old Derrell Brown was seen on surveillance video the day of the killings in Grand Rapids.</p><p>The two victims, 47-year-old Cherletta Baber-Bey and 25-year-old Keyona Griffin, were found dead inside their home in Grand Rapids on March 13. Brown had lived at the address of the victims and police believe he and Baber-Bey were dating.</p><p>Investigators now believe Brown, who they consider "very dangerous," has fled to the Atlanta area.</p><p>Officials say Brown is known to use "Darryl Brown," "Carter Brown," "Michael Richardson," "Marcus Wright," and "Jay" as aliases. class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404959_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/police-person-of-interest-in-michigan-double-murder-could-be-in-atlanta" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/05/GrandRapids_DerrellBrown_050519_1557057180491_7219950_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/05/GrandRapids_DerrellBrown_050519_1557057180491_7219950_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/05/GrandRapids_DerrellBrown_050519_1557057180491_7219950_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/05/GrandRapids_DerrellBrown_050519_1557057180491_7219950_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/05/GrandRapids_DerrellBrown_050519_1557057180491_7219950_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Police: Person of interest in Michigan double murder could be in Atlanta</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/city-of-atlanta-hr-commissioner-resigns" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/27/V%20ATL%20CITY%20HR%20DIRECTOR%20RESIGNS%2010P%20_00.00.42.21_1561687856519.png_7452823_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/27/V%20ATL%20CITY%20HR%20DIRECTOR%20RESIGNS%2010P%20_00.00.42.21_1561687856519.png_7452823_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/27/V%20ATL%20CITY%20HR%20DIRECTOR%20RESIGNS%2010P%20_00.00.42.21_1561687856519.png_7452823_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/27/V%20ATL%20CITY%20HR%20DIRECTOR%20RESIGNS%2010P%20_00.00.42.21_1561687856519.png_7452823_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/27/V%20ATL%20CITY%20HR%20DIRECTOR%20RESIGNS%2010P%20_00.00.42.21_1561687856519.png_7452823_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>City of Atlanta HR Commissioner resigns</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/south-atlanta-teams-up-with-edwin-jackson-foundation-to-give-back-to-community" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/27/V%20SOUTH%20ATLANTA%20FOOTBALL%20CAMP_WAGA2760_146.mxf_00.00.54.19_1561687190530.png_7452804_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/27/V%20SOUTH%20ATLANTA%20FOOTBALL%20CAMP_WAGA2760_146.mxf_00.00.54.19_1561687190530.png_7452804_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/27/V%20SOUTH%20ATLANTA%20FOOTBALL%20CAMP_WAGA2760_146.mxf_00.00.54.19_1561687190530.png_7452804_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/27/V%20SOUTH%20ATLANTA%20FOOTBALL%20CAMP_WAGA2760_146.mxf_00.00.54.19_1561687190530.png_7452804_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/27/V%20SOUTH%20ATLANTA%20FOOTBALL%20CAMP_WAGA2760_146.mxf_00.00.54.19_1561687190530.png_7452804_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>South Atlanta teams up with Edwin Jackson Foundation to give back to community</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/veteran-job-fair" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/27/V%20VETERAN%20JOB%20FAIR%206P_00.00.28.01_1561686728873.png_7452486_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/27/V%20VETERAN%20JOB%20FAIR%206P_00.00.28.01_1561686728873.png_7452486_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/27/V%20VETERAN%20JOB%20FAIR%206P_00.00.28.01_1561686728873.png_7452486_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/27/V%20VETERAN%20JOB%20FAIR%206P_00.00.28.01_1561686728873.png_7452486_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/27/V%20VETERAN%20JOB%20FAIR%206P_00.00.28.01_1561686728873.png_7452486_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Veteran job fair</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/bear-sighting-in-duluth" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/27/V%20DULUTH%20BEAR%20SIGHTING%20_00.00.58.29_1561686380554.png_7452477_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/27/V%20DULUTH%20BEAR%20SIGHTING%20_00.00.58.29_1561686380554.png_7452477_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/27/V%20DULUTH%20BEAR%20SIGHTING%20_00.00.58.29_1561686380554.png_7452477_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/27/V%20DULUTH%20BEAR%20SIGHTING%20_00.00.58.29_1561686380554.png_7452477_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/27/V%20DULUTH%20BEAR%20SIGHTING%20_00.00.58.29_1561686380554.png_7452477_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Bear sighting in Duluth</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone 