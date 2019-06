- Police are offering a $2,500 reward in hopes of finding a person of interest in a double murder.

Michigan investigators said 45-year-old Derrell Brown was seen on surveillance video the day of the killings in Grand Rapids.

The two victims, 47-year-old Cherletta Baber-Bey and 25-year-old Keyona Griffin, were found dead inside their home in Grand Rapids on March 13. Brown had lived at the address of the victims and police believe he and Baber-Bey were dating.

Investigators now believe Brown, who they consider "very dangerous," has fled to the Atlanta area.

Officials say Brown is known to use "Darryl Brown," "Carter Brown," "Michael Richardson," "Marcus Wright," and "Jay" as aliases. He is not believed to have a cell phone or much money.

Anyone with information on Brown is asked to call the police.