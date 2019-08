- Police need help identifying a man who used a Frisbee to hide his face while stealing a package from a Gwinnett County home.

Gwinnett County police shared several surveillance images of the suspect they are looking for. He's accused of stealing a $600 package from a porch on Duval Point Way in Snellville.

In the images, the suspect used a Frisbee to try to cover his face.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Gwinnett County Police Department.