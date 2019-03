- Atlanta police officers have arrested a man who they say has been arrested 40 different times previously.

The Atlanta Police Department shared a photo of 61-year-old Larry Burke to their Facebook page.

The APD said they were called to a home on the 600 block of Cresthill Avenue because of a package theft and got a description of the suspect off a nearby security camera.

Officers say Burke then went and stole another package from a home on the 1200 block of Briarcliff Road. It's there that the victim took a photo of Burke and shared it on Nextdoor.

A citizen forwarded the photo to officers and they were able to locate and arrest Burke.

He's now facing two charges of theft.

He had previously been arrested for stealing a box in the Virginia-Highland neighborhood in 2017.

At that time, officials told FOX 5 that Burke had a rap sheet in Atlanta that went back to 2008.

The APD hashtagged the arrest "WeCatchBadGuys."