Deputy in hospital after car crash on duty

- A deputy is in the hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries after his squad car was hit early Saturday morning.

Dawson County Sheriff Jeff Johnson confirmed to FOX 5 that the deputy had been crossing through the intersection of Georgia State Route 400 and Georgia State Route 53 in order to respond to a call when the accident happened.

In a statement, the Georgia State Patrol said that the deputy was crossing through the intersection through a red light with his emergency lights on when he hit Dawsonville resident Albert Day, who was attempting to turn left.

The driver and the deputy, who has not been identified, were both taken to local hospitals. Both individuals' injuries are not life-threatening.

The Georgia Highway Patrol is still investigating the crash.