Police: Newnan teen killed on couch by stray bullet

- A Newnan teenager is shot and killed while sitting on the couch, and police say they have no motive or idea who fired the fatal shot.

Officials say 19-year-old Aubria Foster was at her boyfriend's home on the 70 block of Savannah Street Sunday when police say someone drove past the house and opened fire.

Foster was hit in the upper back and shoulder.

She died a short time later at the hospital.

Detectives say they found multiple spent shell casings on the street as well as multiple bullet holes in the residence.

If you have any information that can help with the case, please contact Sgt. Greg VanSant at 770-254-2355 Ext. 124 or the Newnan Police Department.