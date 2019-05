- Gwinnett County police are looking for the thieves behind a string of car crimes.

Officers say the man and at least one other person were behind 11 car break-ins and four motor vehicle thefts.

The crimes happened between May 13 and May 15 in Dacula.

Police said the thief was driving a dark colored SUV, possibly a Mazda CX-5 or CX-9.

This is a Crime Stoppers case. Tipsters could be eligible for a cash reward, for information leading to an arrest.