- Police in DeKalb County needs the public’s help in identifying suspects in a deadly shooting.

Ronald "Trey" Peters III, 28, was shot and killed outside a home in the 3400 block of Orchard Circle in Decatur before 8:30 a.m. on June 4. Police said Peters was walking to the nearby MARTA station to go to work when two men came out of a nearby maroon truck, put on masks, and demanded him to give them his bag.

While Peters was on the ground, the man shot him again in the neck before taking his bag. Police recovered two shell cases near where Peters was lying.

Witnesses said the two men fled in the maroon, four-door truck heading towards Columbia Drive.

DeKalb County detectives have identified three persons of interest.

Anyone with any information about the shooting is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).

RELATED: Police: Robbers called man gay slur before killing him