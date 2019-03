- Police said a metro Atlanta woman abducted from Gwinnett County has been rescued in Alabama after she was violently kidnapped and sexually victimized.

Christopher Gray, 33, faces charges of sodomy, kidnapping and theft from authorities in Bessemer, Alabama and Gwinnett County. He was out on bond from charges in Mississippi and now his bond will be revoked, according to Alabama authorities.

"She's been constantly afraid of this man-- afraid he's going to kill her at any moment," said son Travon Martin.

The alleged abduction took place Monday at the family's home outside Snellville in Gwinnett County. The victim's son called police after he said Gray forced his mother into her Mercedes and they took off.

"I knew she was in deep trouble so I called police immediately. I told them the details that my mother had been kidnapped and abducted," Martin said.

Monday evening, several hours away south of Birmingham, Bessemer Police said someone reported a suspicious vehicle driving erratically around a car wash parking lot. The vehicle belonged to the victim.

Police confronted the people in the car and Gray took off. He was apprehended after an hour-and-a-half-long manhunt and found hiding in a shed.

"I'm glad they ended up here. We were in the right place at the right time and could rescue her," said Lt. Christian Clemons with Bessemer Police.

The victim had bruises and wounds and was transported to a local hospital.

"He'll never have do this to anybody again," Martin said.