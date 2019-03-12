< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <!-- Relay Media's AMP Tags - Beacon Pixel: Begin --> <img id="amp-beacon-pixel" src=https://cdn.relaymedia.com/ping?url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox5atlanta.com%2Fnews%2Fpolice-mother-kidnapped-sexually-victimized width=1 height=1> <!-- Relay Media's AMP Tags - Beacon Pixel: END --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Police: mother kidnapped, sexually victimized 12 2019 10:51PM </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-394516994-394530501" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/03/12/Man_arrested__accused_of_kidnapping_woma_0_6885812_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="photo"> <figcaption></figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-394516994" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. (FOX 5 Atlanta)</strong> - Police said a metro Atlanta woman abducted from Gwinnett County has been rescued in Alabama after she was violently kidnapped and sexually victimized. </p><p>Christopher Gray, 33, faces charges of sodomy, kidnapping and theft from authorities in Bessemer, Alabama and Gwinnett County. He was out on bond from charges in Mississippi and now his bond will be revoked, according to Alabama authorities. </p><p>"She's been constantly afraid of this man-- afraid he's going to kill her at any moment," <span ms="" style="display: inline !important; float: none; background-color: transparent; color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-family: sans-serif,Arial,Verdana," trebuchet="">said son </span>Travon<span ms="" style="display: inline !important; float: none; background-color: transparent; color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-family: sans-serif,Arial,Verdana," trebuchet=""> Martin. </span></p><p>The alleged abduction took place <span ms="" style="display: inline !important; float: none; background-color: transparent; color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-family: sans-serif,Arial,Verdana," trebuchet=""> </span><span ms="" style="display: inline !important; float: none; background-color: transparent; color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-family: sans-serif,Arial,Verdana," trebuchet="">Monday </span>at the family's home outside Snellville in Gwinnett County. The victim's son called police after he said Gray forced his mother into her Mercedes and they took off. </p><p>"I knew she was in deep trouble so I called police immediately. I told them the details that my mother had been kidnapped and abducted," Martin said. </p><p>Monday evening, several hours away south of Birmingham, Bessemer Police said someone reported a suspicious vehicle driving erratically around a car wash parking lot. The vehicle belonged to the victim.</p><p>Police confronted the people in the car and Gray took off. He was apprehended after an hour-and-a-half-long manhunt and found hiding in a shed.</p><p>"I'm glad they ended up here. We were in the right place at the right time and could rescue her," said Lt. 