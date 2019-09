- Two arrests have been made in connection with the death of a 10-month-old baby boy.

Authorities received a "medical call" around 4:40 a.m. on Monday at an apartment on Beaver Ruin Road. Police said the call was about a baby with breathing problems.

The 10-month-old boy was taken to Children's Healthcare of Atlanta where he died shortly after arriving. Investigators said hospital staff noticed injuries on the child's body and notified the police.

An autopsy revealed the child suffered a fractured skull, fractured ribs, and intestinal bleeding.

Investigators said the child's mother, 27-year-old Dennisa Vega-Rivera, and her boyfriend, Jahlin Corey, had explanations that were inconsistent with the autopsy findings. Both were arrested.

Corey has been charged with two counts of felony murder, one county of aggravated assault and one count of aggravated battery. The mother was charged with one count of cruelty to children.

The couple is being held at the Gwinnett County Jail without bond.