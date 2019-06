- Gainesville police need your help finding a missing woman who "may have an altered mental state."

According to officials, Shelagh Inglis was last seen at her home on Island Drive at around 9 a.m. on May 28.

Police say Inglis left her home in a gray 2006 Honda CR-V with a Georgia tag PNZ 8823.

Inglis' family is concerned about her well being, saying that it is unlikely that she would leave her house for such a long period of time.

Inglis is described as being is 5-feet-4-inches tall with a weight of around 136 pounds. She has blonde hair and hazel eyes.

If you have any information about where she may have gone, please call Gainesville Investigator Escalante at 770-535-5276.