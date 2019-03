- Police are searching for the men who used a rock to break into a gas station and steal lottery tickets.

Officers said the suspects rolled up to the chevron on Holcomb Bridge Road in a black Nissan SUV back in February.

Two of them reportedly broke in and swiped the tickets.

Later. three men redeemed those stolen tickets at several locations.

This is a Crime Stoppers case.

A reward is available for information that leads to an arrest.