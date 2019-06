- Gwinnett County Police have arrested four men accused of trying to illegally purchase catalytic converters from an undercover officer.

Officers set up Operation Cat Call to catch the thieves in the act.

Video shows the crew meeting with the officer on May 30 in the parking lot of the Target on Lawrenceville-Suwanee Road.

Investigators said the men attempted to purchase the converters with cash but they didn't properly document the sale or get the identity of the officer.