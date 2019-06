- Atlanta police release surveillance video of two men who did not seem to be in any hurry to rob a phone store on Jonesboro Road.

The thieves struck at a popular time for criminals: in the morning, which typically is a time when stores have few customers.

A lone clerk was ordered to the floor at the point of two guns.

The video shows the men fumbling around looking for a receptacle to tote phones out of the store.

Police said the lack of preparedness suggests it was a spur of the moment crime.

In addition to the phones, police said the men left with $200 and the clerk's purse.