Police: Men set fire to ATM in robbery attempt

- Two men are in custody, accused by police of trying to break into a Holly Springs ATM by setting it on fire.

The fire occurred at a Chase Bank ATM on the 6200 block of Old Highway 5 Monday just after 4 a.m. Later, it was hard to miss the black scorch mark running down the front of the machine.

Police say the break-in attempt was all caught on camera.

The video shows two men walking up to ATM in the drive-through lane carrying a cylinder and a gas can.

While one of the men goes to the rear of the machine, the footage shows him putting his arms around the machine's front side.

Police say the two suspects eventually set the machine ablaze. It was damaged but no money was taken.

"The appearance is that they were trying to access the machine, which they did not do," Holly Springs Police Cpl. Greg Bettis said.

Police caught one of the men at the scene. The other was arrested a short time later trying to leave the area.

Investigators also believe the two suspects may be connected to a number of other crimes in metro Atlanta.