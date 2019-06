- Atlanta police are searching for two men who investigators said robbed a McDonald’s cashier.

Officers responded to the McDonald’s on Roswell Road NE around 1:40 Tuesday morning.

Employees said two men in a silver vehicle came through the driveway and placed an order.

While at the drive-through window, one of the men pointed a gun, while the second man went into the restaurant through the window.

The man then grabbed the cash register and went back out the window.