Police: Men arrested for shooting at security guard

- Two men are in custody after DeKalb County Police say they opened fire on a apartment complex's security guard.

Officers say several people were shooting their guns early Tuesday morning in the parking lof of The Woods of Decatur apartment complex off of Whites Mills Road.

A security guard for the complex saw it happened and followed the men to one of the apartments.

That's when police say someone started shooting at the guard.

Police arrived and took the two unidentified men into custody.

The guard was not injured in the shooting.