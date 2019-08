- He's a prolific visitor of gyms in Gwinnett County but he's not working out, he's stealing from people, police said.

Gwinnett County police said 30-year-old Lester Landor has pocketed thousands of dollars from cashing out gift cards bought with stolen debit and credit cards from victims at the gyms. It's a daily routine for thousands, devoting time to their health, maybe an hour or more, at an area gym like Crunch Fitness in unincorporated Snellville. But Gwinnett County police said while patrons were busy working Landor was busy in the parking lot breaking into vehicles.

Chris Biggs, General Manager for Crunch Fitness, said his crews have been made aware of the break-ins.

"He always will hit us right before the sun sets he'll target the cars that are shaded with trees or anything like that. It's been an issue for a couple of months now," said Biggs.

Corporal Wilbert Rundles, with the Gwinnett County Police Department, said in the last month and a half, Landor broke into as many as five gyms in Gwinnett County near Snellville, Duluth and Peachtree Corners and in the city of Snellville.

Rundles said Landor stole electronics like computers or cell phones and purses and wallets.

He said Landor was then recorded multiple times spending other people's money at various stores including a Walmart on Lawrenceville Highway near Crunch Fitness where he bought credit card gift cards.

"When they steal those credit cards they try to get to a place very quickly and purchase gift cards because that turns that into basically cash on the card immediately for them," said Corporal Rundles.

He said Landor, who is from Dacula, was positively identified through the many photographs of him. Landor is facing 35 felony charges.

"Those stem from charges of entering autos to financial transaction card theft and also financial transaction card fraud," said Corporal Rundles.

Another photo that was snapped was of a white U-Haul pickup truck Landor was believed to be driving during some break-ins.

Police are advising people at gyms like Crunch Fitness to secure their valuables.

"Put them in your trunk, bring them in use our lockers we provide for you it's the only thing I could really ask to help out and make sure this doesn't happen," said Chris Biggs.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Lester Landor is asked to contact the Gwinnett County Police Department or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS. There is a $2,000 reward and tipsters can remain anonymous.

