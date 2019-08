- Police need your help identifying a suspect in an assault on a MARTA train.

Officials shared three surveillance photos of a man who they say is wanted for an assault on a train on Sunday, Aug. 17.

According to police, the man was on an eastbound train approaching the Georgia State Station around 8 p.m.

Before and after the incident, the man had been seen on security cameras at the Ashby and Oakland City stations.

If you have any information that can help identify the suspect, please call MARTA Police Communications at 404-848-4911.