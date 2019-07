- Gwinnett County police need help identifying a man accused of stealing money from a store in Peachtree Corners.

On June 16, a man came into the Family Dollar on Jimmy Carter Boulevard and made a purchase which required the cashier to open the safe. Police said the suspect left the store, then came back a little bit later.

When the man returned, he opened the unsecured safe when the cashier stepped away and stole about $600 from it.

The suspect is described as a slender black male with a mustache. He was wearing a blue jacket with vertical white stripes on the sleeve, dark colored pants, and white sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Gwinnett County Police Department at 770-513-5300.