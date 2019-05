- Carrollton police are looking for a shoplifter who used a child to help him commit his crime.

Police release video from a Walmart in Carrollton where it happened.

The man on the motorized scooter can be seen driving around the store. He has a boy with him.

The man stops his scooter by the televisions store officials say the boy grabs one and walks out.

This is a Crime Stoppers case. Tipsters could be eligible for a cash reward if they have information that leads to an arrest.