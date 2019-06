- A Covington man is facing charges after being accused of trying to sell a stolen, cloned vehicle.

Police said a Lilburn man bought and tried to register the vehicle Wednesday, but he learned it was stolen, with a fraudulent title and VIN.

The victim reportedly found another listing online from the same seller for a 2016 black Chevy Tahoe for a price well below market value.

He reported it to Gwinnett County police.

Officers arrested and charged suspect Miles Nimmons.

Investigators said someone stole the vehicle from an Enterprise Rental in Miami last month.