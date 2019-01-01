Police: Man tried to steal bike outside police station

- It's a bad idea to steal, and it's an especially bad idea to steal from the police department.

That's a lesson one arrested man learned the hard way.

Police say surveillance video shows a man trying to steal a bicycle from outside the Gladstone, Oregon Police Station.

He had to know he was at the police station because it's clearly written on the window right beside him.

The video shows him walking up and trying to cut the lock off the bike.

About 30 seconds later, an officer comes out and confronts the suspect, pulling out a Taser on him.

The suspect clearly realized there was nowhere to go and promptly surrendered.