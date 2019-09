- Marietta police have arrested a man accused in a bizarre crime.

Griffin Nathaniel Frank, 28, was charged with felony aggravated assault charges after police said he went after a woman with a sword.

It happened in Whitaker Park around 10 a.m. last Wednesday. According to an arrest warrant, Frank got into an argument with a woman who lives in a home along Evanston Lane.

The warrant states Frank picked up the sword and advances towards her, making stabbing motions, pointing the weapon at her as she was holding a child.

The document also states when the woman tried to call 911, Frank managed to snatch the phone from her and keep her from getting help.

Frank was also charged with two misdemeanors: cruelty to children in the third degree and obstructing or hindering persons making an emergency telephone call. He was released from the Cobb County Jail the next day on a $10,000 bond.