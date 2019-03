- Police have charged a man with arson after they say he intentionally started a fire inside a Cobb County hotel.

It all started with several calls to 911 from the Budget Inn on Blair Bridge Road.

Officers say Peter Cha made those calls early Sunday where he reported seeing people behind his mirror.

He then threatened to set fire to the hotel if police didn't take him seriously, officials said.

Cha ended up setting fire to his clothes and the blinds in his room.

Some parts of the room were damaged, but thankfully no one was seriously hurt.