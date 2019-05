- A search is underway for a man accused of recording young boys in the restroom at a Gwinnett County park.

Officials said the suspect put his cell phone under a stall to take a video of the boys in the stall next to him.

This happened Monday night at Rabbit Hill Park in Dacula, in the men's bathroom near the baseball concessions stand.

Investigators describe the man as a heavy-set white male with black hair, a bald spot, and a black goatee.