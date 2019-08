- A man is in the hospital after police say he created a frightening scene at Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson Airport Saturday.

Police say the man approached an airline employee in Concourse C and asked if she had a gun.

When the woman told him she didn't, police say the man forced his way into a nearby bar, grabbed a bottle of alcohol, and hit himself with it.

The man then used a shard of broken glass from the bottle to cut himself, officials told FOX 5.

Officers say they eventually had to use a Taser to subdue the man.

Paramedics took him to Grady Memorial Hospital for treatment.