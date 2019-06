Atlanta Police are investigating a shooting in southwest Atlanta that left one man dead Wednesday night.

Officers responded to 911 calls around 11:00 p.m. Wednesday night in the 700 block of Cascade Avenue in Southwest Atlanta.

When police arrived, they found a man in the front yard of a home with gunshot wounds.

The victim, a man in his thirties, was rushed to the hospital where he later died.

Neighbors said the man was standing in his front yard when all of a sudden a car drove by, and someone inside opened fire.

The bullets continued to fly as the car sped off, according to police. "We have been given the description of a silver or grey sedan with at least two occupants who were shooting from their vehicle as they drove away," said Lt. Andrea Webster of the Atlanta Police Department.

Now, APD is working to figure out why this shooting happened. At this point, there is no motive to this shooting. "We don't know if the victim was the intended target or not," said Webster. "We didn't have any witnesses to the entire incident."

Webster said the department is hoping there is surveillance video available to help identify the shooter.