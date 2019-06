- Atlanta Police said they need the public’s help identifying a man who robbed three men at knifepoint last Wednesday.

It happened at a gas station in the 1700 block of 1739 Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. just after 4 p.m. on May 29. Police said the suspect pulled a knife on the three men and demanded money.

The suspect then grabbed one of the men and tried to stab him several times, each time fighting him off, police said. The man then rummaged through the men’s truck looking for money.

One of the men retreated into the gas station with the suspect following, police said. Once inside, investigators said the suspect stabbed the man in the hand and stole $6 and his cell phone from him.

That man was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital and later released.

The men told police the suspect was older and under the influence of alcohol. Police describe him as a black male heavy set about 5-foot-7 wearing a gray-white beater T-shirt and blue jeans.

Police released surveillance video of the suspect in hopes someone will recognize him and contact investigators.