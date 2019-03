- A man was hospitalized after getting stabbed in the neck during an attempted carjacking.

Police said the victim was loading mattresses out of a Decatur store when another man walked up and attacked him. It happened late Thursday night at the Sleep Cheap Mattress store on East College Avenue.

According to investigators, the victim was taking mattresses out of the store and putting them in a U-Haul truck. The attacker approached him, stabbed the victim and tried to steal the U-Haul, police said.

The victim managed to get in the truck and drive away. He went to the Chevron gas station at the corner of Columbia and Memorial Drive and called the police. Paramedics rushed the victim, who had lost a lot of blood, to Grady Memorial Hospital. At last check, he was in stable condition and was talking to police.

Police told FOX 5 the victim suffered severe stab wounds to the neck. Police have yet to release a good description of the would-be carjacker.