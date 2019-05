The search is on for a hit-and-run driver who left a badly injured man in a ditch on a highway in Villa Rica.

The family of the 23-year-old man told FOX 5 News he probably would have died had it not been for the good deeds of a woman and her friend.

That woman, Lisa Turner is well known in Temple where she works at Taylor’s Gin store and more so now after what she and a friend did while driving on this stretch of State Highway 101 in Villa Rica.