- Police are investigating a shooting in DeKalb County that left one man dead Saturday afternoon.

At around 5:45 p.m., officers were called to the 1800 block of Clark Avenue after reports of a person shot.

When they got to the scene, they found a 28-year-old man with a gunshot wound.

Medics transported the victim to a nearby hospital, where he died.

Officers are now working to identify a suspect and the events that led up to the shooting.

Officials have not yet released the name of the victim.