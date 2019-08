- A man was shot several times in southeast Atlanta overnight.

It happened at a house on Carey Drive.

Police told FOX 5 the shooting may have started as a fight with some neighbors. Officers said after shots were fired, those neighbors fled the scene.

Police do not currently have a good description of who they are looking for.

Medics took the man to the hospital in serious condition, but police said he was able to speak with detectives and provide more information.