- Police are investigating after a man was shot along an Atlanta road Saturday morning.

The shooting happened a little before 11:30 a.m. in the 1700 block of Campbellton Road.

Officers arriving at the scene say they found a man who'd been shot in the stomach.

Paramedics rushed him to Grady Hospital. They say he's not alert, conscious, and breathing.

So far, police say they are still working to find what led up to the shooting.