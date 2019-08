- Athens-Clarke police are looking for two suspects after a shooting in Bethel Homes.

Officers were called to the 100 block of Hickman Drive at around 6:43 p.m. after reports of shots fired.

That's where they learned someone shot a 29-year-old man.

The victim went to a nearby fire station to receive treatment.

From there, medics took him to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Witnesses told police that two suspects ran from the scene of the shooting, with one identified

as a light-skinned black male who was wearing a red, white, and blue striped shirt.

If you have any information on the shooting, please contact Detective Paul Johnson at 706-613-3330 ext. 522.