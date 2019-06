- DeKalb County police are investigating an early morning shooting out a fast food restaurant.

It happened at the Popeye’s located on Candler Road around 5:15 a.m. Tuesday. Police said a 19-year-old man was shot while walking along the road.

Police said the victim did not fully cooperate with the investigation and would not provide any further information.

He was taken to an area hospital and is expected to survive.

No arrests have been made.