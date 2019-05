- The Atlanta Police Department is investigating an overnight shooting that left one man dead in Southwest Atlanta.

APD says it got reports of several shots fired around 11 p.m. Friday night at the Capitol View Apartments on University Avenue and Metropolitan Parkway.

When police got to the scene, they found a 30-year-old man dead with gunshot wounds.

At this point, they do not know if they're looking for multiple shooters or just one gunman. Police are still trying to get to the bottom of how this shooting unfolded. All they know is neighbors heard a lot of gunfire.

This is a Crime Stoppers case, so you can call in any tips and remain anonymous to 404 577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.crimestoppersatlanta.org.

-----

