- A man was killed overnight in a hit-and-run, according to police.

The pedestrian was struck on Candler Road in DeKalb County, just south of the Interstate 20 exit ramp. Responding officers got to the scene around 12:30 a.m. Friday and found the victim lying in the road.

According to police, the driver took off.

For hours, investigators closed off Candler in both directions while they collected evidence. Then, just before 3 a.m., they got a possible break in the case. A maroon Nissan Ultima was located not far away, ditched at the entrance to the South DeKalb Marketplace strip mall parking lot. The car had severe front end damage.

Police re-opened Candler Road and moved their efforts to the area where the damaged Nissan was located. They are now searching for the driver of the vehicle.

Other than being an adult male, no information about the victim was released at the scene, including his age, race or whether he lived in the area.