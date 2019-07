- An ambush shooting at a southwest Atlanta apartment complex parking deck left a man dead early Tuesday morning.

Atlanta police said before 2 a.m. Tuesday the victim and his friend arrived at the Heritage Station complex located on McDaniel Street. They pulled into the parking deck and got out of their car. That's when three men approached them and started shooting, according to police.

One of the victims, described as in his early to mid-twenties was hit. Paramedics tried to save his life, but he died at the scene.

Detectives told us there was no interaction between the suspects and the victims before the bullets started to fly. Police are not sure why the pair may have been targeted. They hope surveillance video may help explain what led up to the shooting and provide a good description of the gunmen. They're also asking people living in the complex to come forward if they saw or heard anything.

The victim and his friend didn't live at the complex. Investigators said they showed up to spend the night with someone who does.