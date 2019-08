- Roswell police are looking for a man they say impersonated a police officer during a dispute at a Walmart.

Officials released two surveillance photos of a man involved in a dispute at a Walmart on the 900 block of Mansell Road on July 23.

Police say the man allegedly told a victim to "go back where you came from."

He then identified himself as an off-duty police officer to the victim and a nearby Walmart employee, officials said.

If you have any information on the incident, please call Roswell Detective J. Marshall at 770-640-4100.