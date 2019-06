- Police in Clarke County are searching for the person responsible for a deadly shooting Thursday.

It happened at the University Oaks apartment located in the 2300 block of West Broad Street. The Athens-Clarke County Police Department said officers responded to the location around 12:11 p.m. after receiving a 911 call reporting shots fired.

Police said officers found 51-year-old David Burnette dead in his apartment from an apparent gunshot wound.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Athens-Clarke County Police Department at 706-613-3330 or Crime Stoppers at 706-705-4775. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.