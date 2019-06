- Atlanta police are investigating a shooting after the victim flagged down officers along a busy downtown street.

Officers and emergency crews responded to the 200 block of Peachtree Street just before noon.

SKYFOX 5 flew over the scene showing EMTs working on the victim right before he was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital.

The man told police he was shot in the leg last night.

Investigators are working to figure out where the shooting happened.