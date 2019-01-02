Police: Man fleeing officers slams into pole, hits other cars

- Atlanta Police are investigating after they say a suspect slammed a car into two other vehicles while trying to escape police.

It happened Wednesday afternoon near Hemphill and 14th streets.

Police say they spotted the unidentified suspect in a car with a stolen tag, and when he saw the officers, he took off.

That's when police say the man slammed into a pole on Northside Drive, hitting two other cars along the way.

Paramedics took the suspect to the hospital.

Police say he has multiple warrants out for his arrest.

Thankfully, no one else was hurt.