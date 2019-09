- Atlanta police release video of a man wanted for an armed pedestrian robbery.

Police said two victims were walking along Woodward Avenue around midnight on Sept. 6 when a silver car pulled up and a man got out. Investigators said the man pointed a handgun at them and robbed them.

The victims told police the man fired one shot into the ground during the robbery.

Later, the man was caught on video using one of the victim's credit cards at a service station on Ralph David Abernathy Boulevard.

Anyone who has information in the case can call the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477).