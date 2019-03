- Police in Henry County are looking for a man they say exposed himself inside a Chick-fil-A.

Investigators say the indecent incident happened at the fast food restaurant located on the 1200 block of Eagles Landing Parkway in Stockbridge, Georgia on Feb. 20.

Police shared a photo of the man, pictured wearing a black jacket, hooded sweatshirt, and hat, that they took from surveillance footage inside the Chick-fil-A.

They also shared a photo of a black car in which they say the man was seen leaving the restaurant.

Anyone who recognizes the man or knows anything about the incident is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Godsey or Henry County Non-Emergency Dispatch at 770-957-9121.