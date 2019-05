- A man has confessed to killing two people from Paulding County whose bodies were found in the trunk of a burning car along Interstate 20 in Atlanta in 2002, authorities said Thursday.

Andrew John Shadrix, 44, faces murder charges in the cold case, according to the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office.

Shad Andrew English, 21, and Dennis Jeffrey Jackson, 19, both of Paulding County, were found dead in the car on Sept. 15, 2002. An autopsy determined that they had been shot to death.

Authorities said Shadrix admitted killing the men and that the crime was drug-related.

“This is a case where perseverance paid off and a guilty conscience got the best of the suspect,” Paulding County Sheriff Gary Gulledge said. “We are glad the Jackson and English families will now have closure knowing that their sons’ murderer is in custody.”

Shadrix was booked into the Paulding County Jail, where he is being held without bond.

The Atlanta Police Department and the FBI assisted with the investigation.