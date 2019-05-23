< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. fox.videoPlayer=function(d,f,c,g){var <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story408578776" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="408578776" data-article-version="1.0">Police: Man confesses to killing pair in 2002 cold case</h1> </header> cold case"> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-408578776-408578348"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/23/andrew-shadrix-arrested_1558624311509_7305698_ver1.0_160_90.PNG" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/23/andrew-shadrix-arrested_1558624311509_7305698_ver1.0_1280_720.PNG 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/23/andrew-shadrix-arrested_1558624311509_7305698_ver1.0_640_360.PNG 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/23/andrew-shadrix-arrested_1558624311509_7305698_ver1.0_320_180.PNG 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/23/andrew-shadrix-arrested_1558624311509_7305698_ver1.0_160_90.PNG 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/23/andrew-shadrix-arrested_1558624311509_7305698_ver1.0_320_180.PNG 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/23/andrew-shadrix-arrested_1558624311509_7305698_ver1.0_160_90.PNG 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-408578776-408578348" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/23/andrew-shadrix-arrested_1558624311509_7305698_ver1.0_160_90.PNG" <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 23 2019 11:14AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 23 2019 11:35AM EDT</span></p> class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 23 2019 11:14AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 23 2019 11:35AM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-408578776" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. (FOX 5 Atlanta)</strong> - A man has confessed to killing two people from Paulding County whose bodies were found in the trunk of a burning car along Interstate 20 in Atlanta in 2002, authorities said Thursday.</p><p>Andrew John Shadrix, 44, faces murder charges in the cold case, according to the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office.</p><p>Shad Andrew English, 21, and Dennis Jeffrey Jackson, 19, both of Paulding County, were found dead in the car on Sept. 15, 2002. An autopsy determined that they had been shot to death.</p><p>Authorities said Shadrix admitted killing the men and that the crime was drug-related. </p><p>“This is a case where perseverance paid off and a guilty conscience got the best of the suspect,” Paulding County Sheriff Gary Gulledge said. “We are glad the Jackson and English families will now have closure knowing that their sons’ murderer is in custody.” </p><p>Shadrix was booked into the Paulding County Jail, where he is being held without bond.</p><p>The Atlanta Police Department and the FBI assisted with the investigation.</p> </div> </section> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(c,a){window.taboolaFn=window.taboolaFn||[];window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];window._taboola=window._taboola||[];window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]=0;var b;window.taboolaFn["showTaboola_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]=function(){googletag.cmd.push(function(){window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]++;if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]===1){b=c("#common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1")}var f=b.clone();var e=f.children("div");var d=[];c.each(e,function(h,j){var i=c(j);if(i.attr("class")=="grid-items"){i.remove()}else{d.push(j)}});if(d.length>0){var g=0;c.each(d,function(i,j){var h=j.getAttribute("id");if(h&&h!=null&&h!="null"){if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]>=1){j.setAttribute("id",h+"_"+window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"])}}else{j.setAttribute("id","taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1_"+g+"_"+scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]);g++}});f.attr("id","common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"+window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]);c("#taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1").append(f.html());if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]>=1){}}});c(window).trigger("reset_sticky_elements")}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <script>(function(b,a){b(document).ready(function(){window.taboolaFn["showTaboola_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"].apply(this)})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <div style="display:none;"id="common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"><div></div> <script>window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]){window._taboola=window._taboola||[];_taboola.push({mode:"thumbnails-g",container:"taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1_0_"+scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"],placement:"MIDARTICLE - "+scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"],target_type:"mix"})};</script></div> <div style="display:none;"id="mobile_common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="desktop_common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="tablet_common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1">false</div> </div> <script>(function(e,a){var d=e("#story408578776 .story-content"),b="taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1",f=fox.utils.getParagraph(d,3),c=e("<div>",{id:b}).addClass("mod-inline-taboola").prepend('<div class="continue-text">Continue reading <!-- end: STORY --> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More News Stories</h3> </header> data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/23/Kroger_bomb_threat_0_7306009_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/23/Kroger_bomb_threat_0_7306009_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/23/Kroger_bomb_threat_0_7306009_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/23/Kroger_bomb_threat_0_7306009_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Kroger bomb threat" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Police investigate bomb threat at DeKalb County grocery store</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 5 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 23 2019 07:43AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 23 2019 12:18PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Police confirm streets are blocked off after in the area of a DeKalb County Kroger, after a bomb threat.</p><p>The Kroger is located in the 4900 block of Flat Shoals Parkway near the intersection of Wesley Chapel in unincorporated Decatur.</p><p>This is the scene on Flat Shoals Parkway and Wesley Chapel Road where the roadway is being blocked by police. We are being told a bomb threat has been made. More on @GoodDayAtlanta . #breaking pic.twitter.com/3kn6b8pcGT — Billy Heath III (@BillyHeathFOX5) May 23, 2019</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/nws-violent-tornado-touched-down-in-jefferson-city-mo" title="Tornado hits Missouri capital as deadly storms sweep state" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/23/Deadly_tornado_hits_Missouri_0_7305544_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/23/Deadly_tornado_hits_Missouri_0_7305544_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/23/Deadly_tornado_hits_Missouri_0_7305544_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/23/Deadly_tornado_hits_Missouri_0_7305544_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/23/Deadly_tornado_hits_Missouri_0_7305544_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Deadly tornado hits Missouri" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Tornado hits Missouri capital as deadly storms sweep state</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 5 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 23 2019 03:31AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 23 2019 10:59AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A tornado tore apart buildings in Missouri's capital city as severe weather swept across the state overnight, killing at least three people and injuring nearly two dozen others.</p><p>The National Weather Service confirmed that the large and destructive tornado moved over Jefferson City shortly before midnight on Wednesday.</p><p>"Across the state, Missouri's first responders once again responded quickly and with strong coordination as much of the state dealt with extremely dangerous conditions that left people injured, trapped in homes, and tragically led to the death of three people," Gov. Mike Parson said.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/cobb-county-public-safety-employees-could-get-pay-raise" title="Cobb County Public Safety employees could get pay raise" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/22/Cobb_County_public_safety_employees_coul_0_7304487_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/22/Cobb_County_public_safety_employees_coul_0_7304487_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/22/Cobb_County_public_safety_employees_coul_0_7304487_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/22/Cobb_County_public_safety_employees_coul_0_7304487_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/22/Cobb_County_public_safety_employees_coul_0_7304487_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Cobb County public safety employees could get raise" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Cobb County Public Safety employees could get pay raise</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 5 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 22 2019 11:53PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 23 2019 05:17AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A pay raise could be in the works for Cobb County Public Safety workers.</p><p>For several weeks, there have been reports of what many police and firefighters are calling a staff crisis.</p><p>Public safety employees are leaving the county at an alarming rate to take higher-paying jobs with other jurisdictions.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_6151_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_6151"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404959_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/breaking-news/police-investigate-bomb-threat-at-dekalb-county-grocery-store"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/23/WAGA_DeKalbBombThreat_052319_1558613458501_7305109_ver1.0_320_180.PNG');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="WAGA_DeKalbBombThreat_052319_1558613458501.PNG"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Police investigate bomb threat at DeKalb County grocery store</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/national-news/firefighter-assaulted-by-teen-harassing-elderly-couple"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/21/NYPD_TeensAssault_052119_1558438127936_7296594_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="NYPD_TeensAssault_052119_1558438127936-402970.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>First arrest in teen group assault on firefighter</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/picketts-mill-battlefield-prepares-for-annual-reenactment"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/23/WAGA_PickettMill_052319_1558615674321_7305140_ver1.0_320_180.PNG');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="WAGA_PickettMill_052319_1558615674321.PNG"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Pickett's Mill Battlefield prepares for annual reenactment</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/-american-taliban-john-walker-lindh-released-after-17-years"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/05/23/T%20AMERICAN%20TALIBAN%202_00.00.00.29_1558614269175.png_7304868_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="John Walker Lindh, the young Californian who became known as the American Taliban after he was captured by U.S. forces in the invasion of Afghanistan in late 2001, was set free early Thursday morning after nearly two decades in prison. May 23, 2019" title="T AMERICAN TALIBAN 2_00.00.00.29_1558614269175.png-405538.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>'American Taliban' John Walker Lindh released after 17 years</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3871_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_3871"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container id="article_10155_404959_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/breaking-news/police-investigate-bomb-threat-at-dekalb-county-grocery-store" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/23/WAGA_DeKalbBombThreat_052319_1558613458501_7305109_ver1.0_160_90.PNG" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/23/WAGA_DeKalbBombThreat_052319_1558613458501_7305109_ver1.0_1280_720.PNG 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/23/WAGA_DeKalbBombThreat_052319_1558613458501_7305109_ver1.0_640_360.PNG 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/23/WAGA_DeKalbBombThreat_052319_1558613458501_7305109_ver1.0_320_180.PNG 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/23/WAGA_DeKalbBombThreat_052319_1558613458501_7305109_ver1.0_160_90.PNG 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Police investigate bomb threat at DeKalb County grocery store</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/california-police-defend-using-spit-mask-on-12-year-old-boy" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/05/23/California-police-defend-using-spit-mask-on-12-year-old-boy-2_1558625674848_7305863_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/05/23/California-police-defend-using-spit-mask-on-12-year-old-boy-2_1558625674848_7305863_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/05/23/California-police-defend-using-spit-mask-on-12-year-old-boy-2_1558625674848_7305863_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/05/23/California-police-defend-using-spit-mask-on-12-year-old-boy-2_1558625674848_7305863_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/05/23/California-police-defend-using-spit-mask-on-12-year-old-boy-2_1558625674848_7305863_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Credit&#x3a;&#x20;Sacramento&#x20;Police" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>California police defend using spit mask on 12-year-old boy</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/noaa-s-2019-hurricane-outlook-predicts-9-to-15-named-storms-4-to-8-hurricanes" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/23/NOAA%20hurricane_1558625587438.jpg_7305745_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/23/NOAA%20hurricane_1558625587438.jpg_7305745_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/23/NOAA%20hurricane_1558625587438.jpg_7305745_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/23/NOAA%20hurricane_1558625587438.jpg_7305745_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/23/NOAA%20hurricane_1558625587438.jpg_7305745_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;NOAA&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Forecasters predict 'near-normal' Atlantic hurricane season</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/police-man-confesses-to-killing-pair-in-2002-cold-case" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/23/andrew-shadrix-arrested_1558624311509_7305698_ver1.0_160_90.PNG" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/23/andrew-shadrix-arrested_1558624311509_7305698_ver1.0_1280_720.PNG 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/23/andrew-shadrix-arrested_1558624311509_7305698_ver1.0_640_360.PNG 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/23/andrew-shadrix-arrested_1558624311509_7305698_ver1.0_320_180.PNG 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/23/andrew-shadrix-arrested_1558624311509_7305698_ver1.0_160_90.PNG 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Police: Man confesses to killing pair in 2002 cold case</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/health/fox-medical-team/how-to-make-your-workspace-work-better-for-you" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/22/design%20health%20office_1558559956276.png_7303029_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/22/design%20health%20office_1558559956276.png_7303029_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/22/design%20health%20office_1558559956276.png_7303029_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/22/design%20health%20office_1558559956276.png_7303029_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/22/design%20health%20office_1558559956276.png_7303029_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 