- Police in Gwinnett County arrested a man involved in an unusual hit and run which later led to a deadly accident that claimed the life of a Georgia State University student.

Jose Anjel Medina, 24, of Lawrenceville, was booked into the Gwinnett County Detention Center on charges of hit and run, following too close, and violation of a driving permit.

The crash happened Aug. 27 along Steve Reynolds Boulevard near Interstate 85. Munsha Shekhani, 23, of Lawrenceville, was stopped along the road when she was read-ended, police said. That vehicle, initially described by police as a white, older model SUV or pickup truck, fled the scene.

Police said Munsha tried to follow the vehicle and tried to turn left on Venture Drive, but was struck by a box truck approaching in the opposite lanes of traffic.

Munsha was seriously injured and later died.

Police said Medina continued on, not returning to the scene or calling the police.

Medina will not be charged in the fatal crash, police said.