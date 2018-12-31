Police: Man arrested for trying to spy on women at mall

- Police say a man in Kennesaw was caught in a dressing room trying to video young women in their underwear.

It happened last Thursday at the Town Center at Cobb shopping mall.

Police were called to the Forever 21 store after an employee said he found Juan Carlos Hernandez in a dressing room with a reflective mirror and a cell phone.

According to the arrest warrant Hernandez admitted to the employee that he was using the mirror to watch customers undress in adjacent dressing rooms.

Police charged Hernandez with two felonies, including peeping Tom.

