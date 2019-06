Police shared this surveillance video of a man investigators said tried to take "upskirt" photos of a woman at an Acworth grocery store.

- Acworth police said officers have made an arrest of a man who tried to take a photo under a woman's dress at a grocery store.

Christopher Vonhousen 36, of Acworth, was charged with one count of use of a device to film underneath someone's clothing.

On May 26, police said a woman was on a routine trip to Publix Super Market located at 3507 Baker Road when a man started to follow her around. The woman said the man violated her privacy with her 9-year-old daughter by her side.

She told FOX 5 News it happened twice, first in the produce aisle and then again near the pharmacy. That's when she caught the man crouching down near the hem of her dress.

The woman said she contacted the store’s managers, that’s when police said the Vanhousen left in a silver sedan.

Surveillance videos provided by Publix to the police shows the man as he wandered through the store. Police released the images in the hope someone would recognize the man.

Vonhousen was booked into the Cobb County jail.

