- Authorities in Hall County said they have arrested a man for molesting a 12-year-old boy.

Jacob Matthias Young, 40, of Cumming, was booked into the Hall County Jail on child molestation charges.

Investigators said Young sexually molested the boy at a home in Hall County in October of last year.

A warrant was taken out last Thursday for Young in the case.

As of Wednesday afternoon, Young remained in the Hall County Jail.

The case is still under investigation.